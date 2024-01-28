Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

