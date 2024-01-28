Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,473 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $643,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $1,444,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

BG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,613. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

