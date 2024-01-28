Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.60.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

