Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,893 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

