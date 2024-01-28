Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.09 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 791.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,307 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 600,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 4,415,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

