Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,538 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $193.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

