Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 274,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 160,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 107,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

