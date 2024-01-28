Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.8 %

Autoliv stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

