XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,252,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

