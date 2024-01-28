Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

