Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Increased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,310.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 293,832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 633,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

