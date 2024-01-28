Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,850 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,959,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,282 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.