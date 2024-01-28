Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SNY opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

