Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $256.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

