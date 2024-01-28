Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 215 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $450.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

