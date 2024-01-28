SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of ULST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,611. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

