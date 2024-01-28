Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $524.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.