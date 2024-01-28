Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $243.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

