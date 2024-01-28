Hobart Private Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,734,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

