Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. 458,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,593. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

