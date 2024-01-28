Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 968,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.