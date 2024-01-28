8,907 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Copa makes up 1.1% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. 243,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,861. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

