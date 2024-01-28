Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FEZ traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,232. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.