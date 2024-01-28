Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38,484 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 8.1% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 3.52% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $193,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,526,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.04. 2,663,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.