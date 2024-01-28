Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,300. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

