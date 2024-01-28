Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $54.99. 1,844,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.