Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,732. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.