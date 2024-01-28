Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $71,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. The company had a trading volume of 670,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.