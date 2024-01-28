Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $318.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

