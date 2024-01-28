Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.