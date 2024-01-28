iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

