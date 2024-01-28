Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 449 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

