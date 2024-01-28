Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.