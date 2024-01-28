Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 124,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $187.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

