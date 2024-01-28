Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.