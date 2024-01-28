HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.



