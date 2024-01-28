Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

