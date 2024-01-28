Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

