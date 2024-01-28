Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after buying an additional 510,516 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,732,000 after buying an additional 527,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after buying an additional 370,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,740,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.97. 10,095,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

