HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 9,325,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,891. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

