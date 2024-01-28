Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 633.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 334,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $754,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.88. 3,397,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

