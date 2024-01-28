Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $206.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,954. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

