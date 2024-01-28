Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 27,536 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 3,115,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.