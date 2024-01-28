Carroll Investors Inc Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

KO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. 13,025,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

