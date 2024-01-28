Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

