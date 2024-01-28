Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,713 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

