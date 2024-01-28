Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,070 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after buying an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after buying an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

JKHY opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

