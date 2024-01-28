Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SSD opened at $182.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

