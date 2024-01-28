Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

