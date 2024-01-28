Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,729 shares during the period. AON makes up 7.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.25% of AON worth $1,459,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $301.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.21. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

